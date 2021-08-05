The Portland rock band The Worst consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Brooke Binion, Will Bradford on bass and drummer Craig Sala.

On Aug. 4 they released the video for “Vices,” recorded live at Chillhouse Studios in Charleston, Massachusetts. “Vices” was recorded, mixed and mastered by Will Holland (Pixies, Fall Out Boy), and the clip was filmed and created by Sparxsea. The song’s first home is on their 2017 album “Jane Doe Embryo.”

The Worst is playing a sold-out show at Sun Tiki Studios in Portland on Aug. 6. On Aug. 7 they’ll be at O’Brien’s Pub in Boston and at The Loading Dock in Littleton, New Hampshire, on Aug. 21.

“Vices” features baritone saxophonist Dana Colley from Morphine and Vapors of Morphine.

Look for a new album from The Worst in the spring, but in the meantime sink your teeth into the ferocious “Vices.”

Here’s “Vices:”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: