A Springvale man has been charged with operating under the influence and manslaughter for allegedly being intoxicated when he crashed his motorcycle in Shapleigh this spring, killing his passenger.

Olaf Nordman, 51, was arrested Thursday at an apartment in Sanford following an indictment by a York County Grand Jury.

Nordman was allegedly intoxicated the afternoon of May 9 when he crashed his 2019 Harley Davidson on Emery Mills Road in Shapleigh, a northern York County town near the New Hampshire border. When York County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene, they found Nordman’s passenger, 27-year-old Marisa Standley, dead from serious head trauma, the Sheriff’s office said.

Nordman was treated at a local hospital for injuries, but they were not life-threatening.

Witnesses told police that the motorcycle was traveling north on Emery Mills Road when it veered off the road onto a soft shoulder before hitting trees. Neither Nordman nor Standley were wearing helmets.

Nordman is being held at the York County Jail on $50,000 cash bail. He faces up to 25 years in prison on the manslaughter charge.

Although she grew up mostly in Massachusetts, Standley graduated from Telstar High School in Bethel and then attended the University of Southern Maine in Portland. She also was an avid snowboarder and a certified instructure at Sunday River by the age of 16.

Standley left behind a 4-year-old son, according to her obituary, who was “truly the center of her world.”

