POLAND — A man and a boy were injured Thursday night after something exploded next to a campfire.

Poland Fire and Rescue Chief Thomas Printup told WMTW that a container of combustible material next to the fire ignited. The man in his 40s and a child suffered second and third degree burns on their hands, faces and upper bodies, according to WMTW.

One person was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland. The other was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston and transferred to a Boston hospital, Printup told WMTW.

There were several people near the campfire when the explosion happened, and several camp chairs were burned, according to Printup.

A state Fire Marshal’s Office investigator was at the scene Friday morning.

This story will be updated.

