Mid Coast Hosptal

Nathaniel Wilbur Howard, born July 29 to Sarah Anne (Guethle) Howard and Christopher Robert Howard of Georgetown. Grandparents are Sharon and Jeff Guethle of Georgetown and Patricia and Edward Howard of Wilmington, North Carolina.

Cayden Leigh George Whitney, born July 26 to Theodore George Whitney and Ryann True Best of Richmond. Grandparents are Fran Townsend of Richmond, Guy Best of Bethel, Vermont and Jennifer Ingraham and Gordon Whitney, both of South Royalton, Vermont. Great-grandparents are Joanne and Lloyd Best of Bethel, Vermont, and Paula Smith of South Royalton, Vermont.

