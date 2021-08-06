The India St. neighborhood of Portland shows off how the city continues to grow. Modern facades mix with brick-and-mortar, residential with commercial, in this fun, active area on the peninsula’s East End.

Unit 201 has a smart layout with chic stylings. From the front door, you look through the kitchen to the dining and living area with a gas fireplace. From here a glass-paned door leads to the private balcony with a view of Middle St. and downtown Portland.

Highlights Two bed, two bath, 1,300 SF±, end unit condominium in Portland’s hip and happening India St. neighborhood

Bay House condos provide an urban hideout, with a green courtyard, heated, underground parking, elevator and storage

Come to an open house on Sunday, Aug. 8 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Heading back to toward the kitchen, there’s a common bath in the hallway and the two bedrooms. As part of an end unit, the primary suite gets sunlight from two sides. It’s a bright sanctuary with walk-in closet, and an upscale, private bathroom with dual sinks and a tiled shower.

Residents at the Bay House condominiums enjoy heated, underground parking, a beautifully landscaped, elevated courtyard and patio. Commercial St., the Eastern Promenade Trail and Portland Harbor are just two blocks from this ideal address.

Unit 201 at 22 Middle St. is listed by Tom and Julia Ranello, who say, “We love where we live!” Call them at 207-838-1651 or email [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: