I am saddened that the Republican Party, for the most part, has chosen to embrace and perpetuate the lie that the 2020 presidential election was somehow stolen from former President Donald J. Trump. The Republican leadership has gone as far as to threaten their own people with censure and loss of committee assignments for not going along with that lie.
Freedom of speech was not meant to allow anyone to spread lies that damage our democracy or incite the general public to commit acts of atrocity, as exemplified by the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol building. All this for a man who is an egotistical maniac and has no allegiance to anyone but himself. When people disagree with him, he attacks them personally, professionally and publicly, as if he is above ever being wrong.
Make no mistake about it, this is a fight for the soul of the United States of America – and a fight we cannot afford to lose.
John Cyr Jr.
Old Orchard Beach
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Lisbon Falls church to host memorial for late priest
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough Town Council approves remote meeting policy
-
Scarborough Leader
Changes to Scarborough’s Town Charter are being considered.
-
Scarborough Leader
Town of Scarborough thanked for ban of synthetic pesticides and herbicides
-
Times Record
Faith Notes: How we survive
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.