I am saddened that the Republican Party, for the most part, has chosen to embrace and perpetuate the lie that the 2020 presidential election was somehow stolen from former President Donald J. Trump. The Republican leadership has gone as far as to threaten their own people with censure and loss of committee assignments for not going along with that lie.

Freedom of speech was not meant to allow anyone to spread lies that damage our democracy or incite the general public to commit acts of atrocity, as exemplified by the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol building. All this for a man who is an egotistical maniac and has no allegiance to anyone but himself. When people disagree with him, he attacks them personally, professionally and publicly, as if he is above ever being wrong.

Make no mistake about it, this is a fight for the soul of the United States of America – and a fight we cannot afford to lose.

John Cyr Jr.

Old Orchard Beach

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: