As we all take witness to the testimony on Capitol Hill from the police who put their lives on the line to protect our senators and members of Congress from domestic terrorists, the Republican Party can no longer claim to be the “law and order” party. In fact, the greatest tragedy of Jan. 6 is the continued denial of truth by party leadership and their enabling the lies of the previous administration.
Instead of being grateful that we live in a land where the rule of law is enshrined in our Constitution, the Republican Party mocks our democracy with their arrogance as though Jan. 6 meant nothing. Or, worse, they ridicule and castigate those in their party who stand up for the truth.
Without transparency and a full understanding of what happened that awful day, we will never be able to heal the rift between parties. Without a smidgen of humility from Republican leadership and their taking responsibility for what happened, there will be no justice for U.S. Capitol and D.C. Metropolitan Police.
This is not politics; it is a test for our democracy, which, so far, the Republican Party has failed.
Tracy Floyd
Cape Elizabeth
