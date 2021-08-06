Thank you for your Aug. 3 editorial, “Our View: Voting Rights Act needs attention now,” on the desperate need to protect voting rights and election administration from extreme Republican legislatures and governors.

We are truly in danger of losing our democracy. Thank you also for pointing out the sorry role of our own Sen. Susan Collins, along with all other Republican senators, in preventing voting rights legislation from even being debated.

Daniel Hildreth

Falmouth

