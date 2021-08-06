AUGUSTA — Authorities said Friday that businesses, nonprofit groups and government organizations should be wary of a scam about expiring trademarks.
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said the scammers fraudulently warn entities that their trademarks are about to expire and request renewal fees. The notices from the scammers often resemble those from a government agency and sometimes even include accurate information about the trademark’s registration number and expiration date.
Frey said recipients of notices about their trademarks should verify the source before sending money. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office would have accurate information about the trademark and its status.
Maine residents who are concerned they have received a fraudulent notice or sent money as a result should contact the Attorney General’s Office, Frey said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
MLB notebook: A’s outfielder Laureano suspend 80 games for PEDs
-
Sports
A growing sport finds a new home in Portland’s East Bayside
-
Business
Maine authorities warn of scam about expiring trademarks
-
Arts & Entertainment
Romance fiction award withdrawn for controversial novel
-
Uncategorized
Births
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.