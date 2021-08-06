ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen overcame questions about his accuracy and small-school pedigree to establish himself as the franchise quarterback the Buffalo Bills have been searching for since Hall of Famer Jim Kelly retired 25 years ago.

The Bills on Friday announced Allen agreed to a six-year contract extension that locks up the fourth-year starter through the 2028 season. The value of the contract has not been released, but it is expected to be the most lucrative signed by the team, and eclipsing the $100 million deal defensive end Mario Williams signed in March 2012.

The agreement with Allen comes a few days after general manager Brandon Beane said he wanted to get a deal done with the quarterback before the season or put talks off until next year so not to serve as a distraction.

The sides were in no rush. Allen was under contract through the 2022 season after the Bills in May picked up the player’s fifth-year option, worth nearly $23 million.

Allen is coming off a breakthrough season in which he set numerous franchise passing and scoring records in leading Buffalo to its first AFC East title since 1995 and deepest playoff run in 27 years. Buffalo’s season ended with a loss to Kansas City in the AFC championship game.

RAVENS: Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, and is expected to make his training camp debut Saturday.

Jackson returned to the team facility Friday morning, 10 days after he tested positive for the coronavirus for the second time, but was not cleared for a morning practice.

Coach John Harbaugh said Jackson “had to do some things with testing and whatever else the processes are,” but did not have an update on his availability. Dr. Andrew Tucker, the Ravens’ head team physician, told reporters last year that various cardiac tests were in place last season to monitor the heart and overall health of a player after a positive test.

“That’s all in the protocol, and he’ll be back as soon as he can be,” Harbaugh said. “I’m excited for that. Looking forward to it.”

Jackson has missed eight practices, including three in pads, while isolating after his positive test. According to Harbaugh, Jackson tested negative for several days before returning a positive test on the eve of camp.

DOLPHINS: Miami has no intention of trading Xavien Howard despite the All-Pro cornerback’s desire to play elsewhere.

“We don’t want to trade X,” Coach Brian Flores said Friday. “Write that down. He’s a very good player. He’s a great part of the team.”

The two-time Pro Bowl selection is unhappy about his contract. Talks with Howard and his agent are ongoing.

Howard requested a trade via Instagram on July 27, the day Dolphins reported for training camp. He signed a five-year extension in May 2019 and is signed through 2024.

Howard became the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback when he signed his $75.1 million extension, but has since fallen to sixth. Howard pointed out in his Instagram post that he is no longer the highest-paid cornerback on his own team, having been overtaken by Byron Jones, who signed an $82.5 million, five-year deal as an unrestricted free agent before the 2020 offseason.

SEAHAWKS: Defensive tackle Al Woods always intended to continue his NFL career when he joined the small group of players who opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Seattle Seahawks feel like they’re the beneficiaries of Woods’ decision to keep on playing.

“I had a huge smile on my face. I wanted to get him back here. It’s a blessing to have him back,” defensive line coach Clint Hurtt said. “This is a stud guy. He is the example for any young player, not just the linemen, any young player, what it is to be a man. To be a pro’s pro, how to take care of your body, family, understanding the balance between life and football.”

It was his understanding of that balance that led Woods to step away from the NFL last summer as he was getting ready to start a season with Jacksonville after spending 2019 with Seattle. With his wife pregnant with their third child, who was born this March, Woods was in the final day of intake testing with the Jaguars when he decided football needed to take a backseat.

“I was on my third day of testing, getting ready to go into the facility the next day and I called my wife and I told her and I said, ‘This ain’t sitting right. I’m too worried about you and the kids being in Jacksonville with Jacksonville being a hot spot,’” Woods recalled. “You go to the grocery store, you bring that home and it’s a whole big ordeal. She was like, ‘If you ain’t feeling it, come home.'”

Woods was one of 67 players to bypass playing last year due to the pandemic. It was a needed break, he said, after having been beat up by 10 seasons in the league and a number of injuries after the conclusion of the 2019 season with Seattle.

