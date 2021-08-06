Now that most of the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, we are pleased to host an Open House at the Town’s new Public Safety building and bring back our annual Summerfest tradition. The combined event will be held on Friday, Aug. 20. Attendees can start with a tour of the new building from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by Summerfest celebrations — music, food, and fireworks from 6 to 10 p.m.

On Friday Aug. 20, from 4 to 7 p.m., the Public Safety departments will open their new facility to the public for guided tours. Tours of the police, fire and rescue apparatus will be available, as well as light refreshments. At 6 p.m. there will be a brief ceremony on the ground floor in the apparatus bay area to recognize the Public Safety Building Committee and the contractors and design professionals that helped bring this project to fruition. The ceremony will also include a ceremonial ribbon cutting that we weren’t able to do when we first moved in over a year ago, in April 2020.

The Open House closes at 7 p.m. and the entertainment at the Town’s annual Summerfest begins! Summerfest runs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Clifford Kippy Mitchell Sports Complex (High School athletic fields). Set up your chairs or blanket on the field and enjoy a concert by Plush, New England’s premier event band, from 7 to 9 p.m. Plush is comprised of 10 musicians with over 100 years of combined experience in the wedding and events world. This dynamic band will be playing your favorite hits from the past and present. There will be something for everyone!

Aside from the amazing live music on the main stage, local nonprofit organizations and food trucks will be set up beginning at 6 p.m. Browse booths for information, raffles and giveaways, and sales of apparel and goodies. Be sure to save room for some delicious food from local food trucks, including Eighty8 Donuts, Vinny’s Concessions, Portland Twist, and PB&ME! Bring a blanket or chair to sit on during the concert and the fireworks show, which is set to begin after dark at 9:15 p.m. There is not a bad vantage point in the entire vicinity so grab your friends, family, and neighbors and stop by for this annual community get-together.

General parking will be available at the Public Safety Building in the employee parking lot on the lower level between the facility and the car wash adjacent to Memorial Park. Additional event parking will be available at the High School and Wentworth School lots. There will be a shuttle service between the various lots and the two venues. Handicapped parking will be available at the Public Safety Building main parking lot next to Town Hall. Handicap parking for Summerfest will be available on Wentworth Drive near the tennis courts.

The Public Safety Departments and our personnel want to thank the citizens of Scarborough for supporting the construction of the Public Safety facility. We know it will serve our departments well for decades to come, and we are proud to be able to provide tours so the public can see our new facility. Please join us from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, then transition to the Summerfest activities starting at 6 p.m. (music at 7 p.m.) with the annual fireworks display at 9:15 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: