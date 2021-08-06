BASKETBALL

NBA: The Brooklyn Nets acquired backup guard Jevon Carter and the draft rights to center Day’Ron Sharpe from the Phoenix Suns for guard Landry Shamet.

Shamet was acquired by the Nets from the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 19. In his lone season in Brooklyn, he played in 61 games, averaging 9.3 points and 1.6 assists. He also appeared in all 12 of Brooklyn’s playoff games, averaging 4.2 points. Carter appeared in 157 games across three seasons with Phoenix (2019-21) and Memphis (2018-19), averaging 4.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. The 32nd-pick overall in the draft, Sharpe spent one year at North Carolina.

• Andre Iguodala is coming back to the Warriors.

According to a league source, Iguodala, 37, plans to sign a one-year, minimum contract with Golden State, with whom he spent six seasons, won three NBA championships and claimed the 2015 NBA Finals MVP.

This comes after days of speculation about whether Iguodala, who became a free agent when the Miami Heat declined his option for next season, would prefer a return to the Bay Area or a chance to play with title favorites such as the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

HOCKEY

NHL: The New York Rangers agreed to one-year contracts with restricted free agents Tim Gettinger, Adam Huska and Ty Ronning.

Gettinger skated in 23 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL, totaling nine goals and 10 assists. The 23-year-old also played in two NHL games with the Rangers this past season.

Huska appeared in 13 games with the Wolf Pack, posting a 9-4-0 record, along with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage. He also appeared in three games with HKM Zvolen in Slovakia in 2020-21. The 24-year-old appeared in three gamesfor Slovakia at the 2021 IIHF World Championship.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola is “very interested” in signing striker Harry Kane but he needs Tottenham to come to the negotiation table.

The England captain wants out of Tottenham and has indicated City is his preferred destination.

“Harry Kane is an exceptional, extraordinary striker, no doubts about that,” Guardiola said Friday. “Of course we are very interested in him but he’s a Tottenham player and if they don’t want to negotiate, nothing more to say. If they want to, we will try. That’s all.”

Kane plans to return to training with Tottenham on Saturday – eight days before City visits for the season opener. He said on Twitter that “it hurts” to read comments by fans questioning his professionalism.

Guardiola also poured cold water on the idea of a reunion with Lionel Messi.

“Right now, (it’s) not in our thoughts, absolutely not,” Guardiola said.

Barcelona announced Thursday that Messi would not remain with the club. Team president Joan Laporta on Friday blamed the previous administration for the club’s dire financial situation, which kept it from fitting Messi’s proposed new contract within the Spanish league’s fair play regulations.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous