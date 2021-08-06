Brunswick School Superintendent Phil Potenziano announced the hiring of Suellyn Santiago as the next Chief Academic Officer.

Suellyn is a native of Portland and has spent 24 years in education working in the Portland Public Schools. She began as a special education ed tech, taught first grade, and was a middle school Math and English Language Arts teacher for over 10 years. Suellyn served as an elementary and middle school Assistant Principal and has spent the past eight years as the Principal of Lincoln Middle School.

“Ms. Santiago is a well-rounded, collaborative leader who builds strong relationships,” Potenziano said. “Her experience and track record of success will strengthen our tradition of excellence and innovation, and we are so happy to have Suellyn on the Brunswick School Department team.”

Suellyn has a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Education from Mount Holyoke College and a Master’s degree from the University of Southern Maine in Educational Leadership. She lives in Portland.

