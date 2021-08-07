Searchers located the body of a 78-year-old Maryland woman on who was lost while hiking Blueberry Mountain in Stow, Maine.

Barbara Goldberg, of Potomac, Maryland, went missing during the day on Friday. Her partner, Steven Plotkin, dropped her off around 9 a.m., and last communicated with her via walkie talkie around 11 a.m. as she was nearing the summit, game wardens said in a news release Saturday.

Goldberg did not appear at the parking lot, and around 2:30 p.m. Plotkin reported her missing.

Wardens began searching shortly after 3 p.m., with an airplane and volunteers from Maine Search and Rescue Dogs, Saco Valley Fire Department, Lovell Fire Department, Fryeburg Fire Department, Fryeburg Rescue, Mahoosuc Search and Rescue, Center Conway Fire Department and Denmark Fire Department.

On Friday night, a rescue dog found Goldberg’s walkie talkie near a ledge close to the summit of Blueberry Mountain. Wardens used the “find phone feature” on her iPad, which they had retrieved from the couple’s cabin, and also called the phone to pinpoint her body. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, a MESARD volunteer followed the faint sound of the phone to the base of the ledges.

Her body was taken to Woods Funeral Home in Fryeburg, where she will be examined by the State Medical Examiner. The death is not considered suspicious, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife said.

