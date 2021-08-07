LISBON — One person died in a fire that broke out at a home early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded around 1:30 a.m. to a single-wide mobile home on 25 Sabattus Creek Drive. The first firefighter to arrive at the scene discovered the back of the home engulfed in flames and smoke, according to the Lisbon Fire Department.

Police officers told fire crews that one person from the residence was unaccounted for. Firefighters later found the body of an adult male inside the home.

Fire departments from Lewiston and Topsham assisted at the scene. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the case. Officials have not yet identified the victim.

No other information was immediately available Saturday.

This story will be updated.

