The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has released a new website and mobile phone app designed to improve communication with its community.

“The new platforms were designed to help keep (residents) and families within Penobscot County safe by providing the latest updates and information from the Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Troy Morton said in a press release.

Among tools citizens can access are breaking news and safety alerts, a place to submit tips and search for jail inmates.

law enforcement, penobscot county, technology

