TORONTO — The Boston Red Sox put slugger J.D. Martinez on the COVID-19-related injured list Saturday, further weakening a struggling offense that has scored five runs or fewer in 13 straight games.
Martinez is batting .284 with 21 home runs and 68 RBIs in 104 games.
“He felt sick last night, has been feeling sick the whole day,” Manager Alex Cora said.
Boston, which had lost seven of eight and fallen out of the AL East lead, put rookie outfielder Jarren Duran on the COVID-19-related injured list Friday. Neither Martinez nor Duran has tested positive, Cora said.
To replace Martinez, the Red Sox recalled catcher Connor Wong from Triple-A Worcester.
Right-hander Tanner Houck will be the 27th man for Saturday’s doubleheader against Toronto. Houck was expected to start Game 2 in place of left-hander Martín Pérez, who was moved to the bullpen Friday.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
U.S. averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day
-
Nation & World
Senate’s key vote advances Biden’s $1T infrastructure bill
-
Nation & World
Weekend of fear looms for Californians in face of wildfires
-
Nation & World
For couples, sleeping apart actually could have health benefits
-
Nation & World
2 Boston men shot dead outside Providence nightclub
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.