BASKETBALL

NBA: The Milwaukee Bucks acquired guard Grayson Allen from the Memphis Grizzlies for guard Sam Merrill and two future second-round picks.

Allen, 25, averaged 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 25.2 minutes for the Grizzlies this past season. He played 50 games and made 38 starts.

His 2020-21 season included a 26-point performance in a 128-115 victory over the Bucks.

Allen has shot 42.3% overall and 38.1% from 3-point range during his three-year career. Utah drafted him 21st overall out of Duke in 2018.

Merrill, 24, played 30 games and averaged 3 points, 1 rebound and 7.8 minutes as a rookie with the Bucks this past season. He shot 44.7% from 3-point range. He played collegiately at Utah State and was the Mountain West player of the year in 2019.

• The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to terms with free agent small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. on a two-year, $26 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The deal had been contingent upon the Hornets’ trade with New Orleans involving Devonte Graham going through. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal had not been finalized.

HORSE RACING

RECORD: Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen broke the North American record for victories by a trainer when Stellar Tap won the fifth race on Whitney Day at Saratoga Race Course.

Asmussen has 9,446 victories to break the mark of set by the late Dale Baird during his 46-year career that ended when he was killed in a car crash in 2007 at age 72.

AUTO RACING

TRUCKS: Pole-sitter Austin Hill won the NASCAR Truck Series race at Watkins Glen International, taking the victory when lightning struck nearby and rain halted the race with 11 laps to go.

Hill held off John Hunter Nemechek on a restart with 15 laps left as thunderstorms neared, with Sheldon Creed, Todd Gilliland and Parker Kligerman in close pursuit. The race was red-flagged because of a lightning strike and with an Xfinity Series race on deck.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Kelechi Iheanacho’s late penalty gave Leicester a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield, stealing the spotlight from Jack Grealish.

Iheanacho’s left-footed rocket from the spot beat goalkeeper Zack Steffen in the 88th minute in the English season-opener, and Leicester celebrated once again at Wembley Stadium, where they won the FA Cup final in May.

Grealish made his debut for City just two days after the Premier League champion broke the British transfer fee record by paying 100 million pounds ($139 million) to sign him from Aston Villa.

• Paris Saint-Germain and Lionel Messi are in negotiations on a contract after financially troubled Barcelona was unable to keep the superstar, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

Messi’s legal team is in Paris and negotiations have seen an annual net salary of around 25 million euros ($29.5 million) discussed which would be lower than his Barcelona pay, the person said on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing talks.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR: Grant Forrest produced a brilliant 10-under-par 62 to take a share of the third-round lead with fellow Scot Calum Hill at the Hero Open in St. Andrews, Scotland.

There has not been a home winner in Scotland on the European Tour since Paul Lawrie won the 2012 Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles, but Forrest and Hill have improved the prospects after climbing to 18 under at Fairmont St Andrews.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »