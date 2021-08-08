-
Two-unit home tucked into the Back Cove neighborhood, as close to the peninsula as you can get without living downtown
Walk to what you need: shopping amenities, Back Cove Trail, breweries, restaurants, USM campus, Deering Oaks and Payson Park
Each floor has multiple bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, two full baths and a rear sunroom that faces the water
Ready for change: Documents have been prepared and recorded to turn the property into condominiums
Deerfield Rd. is a quiet, one-way street, one of Portland’s special nooks. Nestled against Back Cove and a block away from the diverse businesses of Forest Ave., it is about as close as you can get to the city while not being downtown. Portland’s greatest amenities are right outside your door: the recreational path around the cove, the brewery and restaurant scene, transportation access, groceries and lush parks.
This home is an example of early 20th century development in the city—multilevel houses in moderately dense neighborhoods with plenty of greenery. Currently used as a two-unit, each floor has multiple bedrooms, two full baths and a sunroom in the back that looks out to the water. Living areas are open and expansive and each kitchen has space to eat-in. A massive basement and attic provide storage, creative space or more room to finish and live in.
Whether it stays a multi-unit, becomes a single-family home, maybe with an in-law apartment, or even two condos since documents have been prepared and are recorded, this is a well-cared for property that will be a special Portland home for generations to come.
23-35 Deerfield Rd. is listed by Brit Vitalius of Vitalius Real Estate Group. Please contact him at 207-541-3755 or [email protected].
