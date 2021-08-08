Maine’s mollusks of the sea are justly renowned, but let us not forget their freshwater cousins. In this week’s poem, “Margaritiferidae” poet Katherine Hagopian Berry celebrates a clam found in a lake. I love this poem’s sense of curiosity, the shimmering music of its imagery, and the intimacy it extends to this humble creature in its shell.
Katherine Hagopian Berry has appeared in The Café Review, Enough: Poems of Resistance and Protest, and A Dangerous New World: Maine Voices on the Climate Crisis. She’s also been a finalist and showcase performer at the Belfast Poetry Festival. Her first collection of poetry, “Mast Year,” was published by Littoral Books in March 2020. Katherine lives and writes in Bridgton.
Margaritiferidae
By Katherine Hagopian Berry
Lake diving, you prize treasure, a clam
proudpalm the surprising weight of it,
fierce strength of a closed body. Alive,
I say, and we hover, hunger to break
it open, learn how otters supper, soup
tasting of something neither ocean nor salt
but a tender muscle, closer to home.
We put it on the sand instead, watch our
world wave around its boundaries
you and I and the silent lake waiting
for later, when I learn its name for you
how rusty skins can pearl, homegrown nacre
buried at the bottom of our familiar water
waiting for glory, hoarding its shine.
Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. DEEP WATER: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “Margaritiferidae,” copyright © 2021 by Katherine Hagopian Berry, appears by permission of the author.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Green Plate Special
Discussions about farm succession plans can be complicated and fraught
-
Arts & Entertainment
How the long-dead public-television painter Bob Ross became a streaming phenomenon
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: After U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, policymakers have lessons to learn
-
Opinion
Jim Fossel: Republicans should not back ‘Lost Cause’ theory on Jan. 6
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Justice is blind to crimes by the rich
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.