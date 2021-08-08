Why are the wealthy and the corporate criminals never held accountable? If you are a working or middle class human, who is convicted of a drug offense, you go to prison. You are not permitted to pay a fine.
Purdue Pharma’s owners and executives are allowed to pay fines even though their actions hurt, and killed thousands and thousands of Americans and caused incredible immeasurable harm to families. And, they did it knowingly for profit. Simple greed.
So, how does our judicial system work? It works great for Purdue. They pay many millions but they remain billionaires. Tough break, huh?
Valerie Razsa
Gray
