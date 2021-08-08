On this 76th anniversary this month of our country’s nuclear bombing of the cities of Hiroshima (Aug. 6, 1945) and Nagasaki (Aug. 9, 1945), it’s a good time to take stock of our country’s approach to the use and value of nuclear weapons.
It was a hard week for such contemplation. Just days ago, a congressional committee on which Sen. Angus King serves recommended adding $25 billion to President Biden’s original defense budget request, which already includes over $43 billion for nuclear weapons modernization. As we continue to face down COVID-19, the greatest single threat to our country and economy, it should give us pause to consider that the entire budget of the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is $8.7 billion.
But all is not grim on this anniversary. I would like to take the opportunity to thank the Bangor and Portland city councils, the Maine Senate and multiple organizations across Maine, who have endorsed a very simple public health statement called Back from the Brink. These are the five elements of this statement:
• Renouncing the option of using nuclear weapons first.
• Ending the sole, unchecked authority of any president to launch a nuclear attack.
• Taking the U.S. nuclear weapons off hair-trigger alert.
• Canceling the plan to replace the entire U.S. arsenal with enhanced weapons.
• Actively pursuing a verifiable agreement among nuclear-armed states to eliminate their nuclear arsenals.
I’m glad I live in Maine and hope we can help this country to move away from investment in weapons of mass destruction and toward a healthy world community.
Lani Graham, M.D., MPH
Freeport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Green Plate Special
Discussions about farm succession plans can be complicated and fraught
-
Arts & Entertainment
How the long-dead public-television painter Bob Ross became a streaming phenomenon
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: After U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, policymakers have lessons to learn
-
Opinion
Jim Fossel: Republicans should not back ‘Lost Cause’ theory on Jan. 6
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Justice is blind to crimes by the rich
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.