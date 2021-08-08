What is happening in California, Oregon and much of the West could also happen and has happened in Maine. The infernos of 1903 and 1947 are part of history here. The possibility of the Maine woods going up in smoke is increased by the likelihood of a forest fire being initiated by utility lines – just like California, where Pacific Gas & Electric has had to admit responsibility two years in a row.
The Central Maine Power corridor (New England Clean Energy Connect) also presents the same danger by passing through areas where it would be very difficult to provide firefighting measures. The beginning of this summer was a statewide drought, with the signs at the fire stations mostly on red (extreme drought). With the uncertainty of climate change, the odds of mega-fires increase (witness southern Turkey). Maybe this is why CMP contractors allegedly cut a corridor double the width of CMP’s promised 54 feet. No promise can stop an errant electrical discharge.
Maybe we don’t need to be concerned about another threat to our environment beside existing utility lines, lightning strikes and campfires. Yet NECEC is an imposition that holds little benefit for Mainers. Why should we worry about something we can do without? There is no town in Maine named “Paradise.” Let’s keep it that way.
Douglas Yohman
East Waterboro
