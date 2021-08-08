BASEBALL

Jose Butto pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies beat the Portland Sea Dogs 5-0 on Sunday in Binghamton, New Hampshire.

Butto held the Sea Dogs hitless for 5 1/3 innings before Grant Williams broke it up with a single. Butto, who finished with eight strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter, retired the final two batters of the inning before giving way to the bullpen.

Carlos Rincon hit a solo home run to give Binghamton a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth. The Rumble Ponies added three runs in the sixth on an RBI groundout by Jake Mangum, a bases loaded walk by Yoel Romero and an RBI single by David Rodriguez. Romero added an RBI double in the eight.

Portland starter Brayan Bello allowed four runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out 11 and walked three.

The Sea Dogs, who lost six of seven games in the series to Binghamton, travel to Somerset for a six-game series starting Tuesday.

SOCCER

FRENCH LEAGUE: Defending champion Lille needed an equalizer in the last seconds of stoppage time to secure a 3-3 draw at Metz in a thrilling French league game.

Veteran Turkey striker Burak Yilmaz collected the ball in Lille’s counterattack, broke down the left, cut inside a defender and saw his low shot clip the goalkeeper’s leg and loop over the line in the sixth minute of added time.

Yilmaz scored several crucial goals in Lille’s title run last season and celebrated wildly in front of the visiting Lille fans, who saw their side lead 1-0 and then trail 3-1.

• Rennes drew 1-1 at home to Lens, and Galtier’s first game in charge of Nice ended in a disappointing 0-0 home draw with Reims.

GERMAN CUP: Two coaches had debuts to forget in Germany with Oliver Glasner watching Eintracht Frankfurt lose to a third-tier team, and Mark van Bommel winning with Wolfsburg despite making one more substitution than allowed.

Frankfurt was knocked out in the first round of the German Cup by Waldhof Mannheim. Wolfsburg, Glasner’s former team, needed extra time to beat fourth-division side Preußen Münster 3-1.

Two goals early in the second half gave Waldhof a 2-0 win over Frankfurt, which had defender Martin Hinteregger sent off for a second yellow card with just under half an hour to play.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Opening day for the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas was disrupted by the postponement of the Washington-Indiana game because the Wizards didn’t have enough players available due to COVID-19 protocols.

The league made the announcement Sunday, about six hours before the game was scheduled to tip off. The NBA said the player shortage was because of ongoing contact tracing within the team.

The schedule opened with Atlanta facing Boston. Other games on opening day were Toronto-New York, Portland-Charlotte, Houston-Cleveland, Oklahoma City-Detroit, Denver-Miami and the Los Angeles Lakers against Phoenix.

