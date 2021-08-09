ARUNDEL – Residents have expressed concern to selectmen and other officials about speed and traffic issues on Route 111 in the vicinity of Drews Mills Road and Kate’s Homemade Butter.

Expansion of the Route 111 corridor with two lanes heading west has not slowed traffic, but sped it up, and vehicles jockey for position when the two lanes merge into one, Arundel Town Manager Keith Trefethen said. He has contacted the Maine Department of Transportation, alerting them of the situation.

“This all came about as the residents in the area are observing the excessive speed generally during mornings and afternoons as traffic picks up,” said Trefethen in an email. “What happens is with two lanes, vehicles race to the top of the hill in the hopes they can get in front of any slower traffic before they merge into one lane. The residents in the area have the challenge of getting out into traffic now, having to watch all traffic lanes to merge safely.”

“It’s a race,” selectman Phil Labbe, whose excavation company is located on Drews Mills Road off Route 111, said at a recent meeting.

Rep. Wayne Parry (R-Arundel), who lives near the area where the two westbound lanes merge, said he must take a left across traffic to enter his driveway and often has to stop for traffic heading east – making his vehicle vulnerable to a crash from behind.

Parry, who sits on the Legislature’s Transportation Committee, has heard concerns from others who live or drive that section of Route 111 and he too has contacted Maine DOT.

“(Drivers) are not merging to the main lane early enough,” said Parry. “People are staying in that lane until it runs out and people are passing them. I see it daily.”

Parry suggested better signage, so people merge left sooner, or a conversion of the right westbound lane into a truck lane, with appropriate signs.

Parry on Monday said he’d received word from Maine DOT that they plan to re-stripe the double lane in the area.

Arundel Selectman Jason Nedeau suggested lowering the speed limit – though he expressed doubt motorists would comply. The speed limit on Route 111 in Biddeford near the Arundel town line is 40 mph, but soon thereafter increases to 50 mph. He suggested a flashing speed sign might slow motorists.

Nedeau and other selectmen said they’re concerned about crashes.

“I can understand why they’d be concerned,” said York County Sheriff William L. King of Arundel selectmen. King said he had alerted the Arundel contract deputies about the matter.

“I will ensure that the deputies spend more time in that location for traffic enforcement,” King said.

