Maine Medical Center will limit visitation for adult inpatients to one visitor daily, effective this week.

The hospital said it is making the change because community transmission of COVID-19 continues to rise. There were 169 confirmed cases reported by the Maine CDC Aug. 6, a more than 120-case increase from this time in July.

Visiting hours are 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Other parts of the hospital’s visitation policy are unchanged. MMC continues to require masking, social distancing and hand hygiene whenever possible in its facilities.

For more information about the hospital’s visitation policy, visit mainehealth.org/Maine-Medical-Center/Patients-Visitors.

