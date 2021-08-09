Police made two arrests late last week and over the weekend on separate alleged domestic violence incidents in Brunswick.

According to police, 19-year-old Brunswick resident Holdyn Daniel Hatheway was arrested Friday on James Street on three charges.

Police say that after dealing with an incident related to Hatheway on Thursday night, they were alerted to a domestic violence situation that had occurred prior, and after an investigation, arrested him around 10:30 a.m. on Friday without further incident.

The charges included Domestic Violence Assault – Strangulation, a class B crime, Criminal Restraint, a class D crime, and Tampering with Witness, Informant, Juror or Victim, a class B crime.

Hatheway was transported to Cumberland County Jail. Bail was set at $2,500.

On Sunday, police also arrest 32-year-old Marcus Ellis of Columbus, Georgia at the Travelers Inn on Pleasant Street.

Police say that after responding to a 911 call at around 12:56 a.m. on Sunday, Ellis was found in possession of a gun and was arrested without further incident.

Ellis was also arrested on three charges: Domestic Violence Assault – Strangulation, Criminal Threatening with Dangerous Weapon, a class C crime, and Possession of a Firearm by Prohibited Person, a class C crime.

Ellis was transported to Cumberland County Jail. No bail was allowed for Ellis.

Police would not release any additional information on either arrests.

According to the Maine Attorney General, class D crimes are punishable by up to 364 days incarceration and a $2,000 fine. Class C crimes are punishable by up to 5 years incarceration and a $5,000 fine. Class B crimes punishable by up to ten years incarceration and a $20,000 fine.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, Call New Hope for Women’s 24/7 Midcoast helpline at 1-800-522-3304 or 24/7 Statewide Helpline at 1-866-834-4357. New Hope for Women’s 24/7 free and confidential chat service is available at newhopeforwomen.org/contact or at thehotline.org.

