BASEBALL

James DiCarlo hit a two-run double and Brendan Kobierski added a solo homer as Peabody, Massachusetts made the most of its three hits, defeating Saco/Dayton 3-0 on Monday at the Little League New England Region Tournament in Bristol, Connecticut.

DiCarlo, who singled as the first batter of the game for Peabody’s other hit, doubled to left with two outs in the second inning following walks by Jackson Taylor and Ty Lomasney. Kobierski homered in the third.

Despite collecting six hits, Saco/Dayton was unable to produce any rallies. Saco/Dayton had runners on first and second with one out in the second, but a fielder’s choice and a strikeout ended the threat. Quinn Cook tripled to center with two outs in the third, but was stranded. Brody Hadiaris walked to lead off the fifth and Cook later singled with two outs before a ground out ended the inning.

Brennan Tabor took the loss, allowing all three hits while walking four and striking out eight.

Saco/Dayton will play North Providence, Rhode Island at 1 p.m. Tuesday, while Peabody advances to the winner’s bracket final against Connecticut at 1 p.m. Thursday.

• The 12U Cal Ripken All-Stars fell to 0-2 in the Cal Ripken Major/60 World Series on Monday with a 7-5 loss to Green County, Kentucky in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Ararat continues pool play at 5 p.m. Tuesday when it faces Mangolia, Arkansas.

Also Monday, Noble improved to 1-1 in pool play with a 6-0 win over North Valley. Noble lost its first game, 13-3 to West Palm Beach on Saturday. Noble plays Los Altos at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

For Ararat, Tyler Thibeault hit a two-run home run and an RBI single. Daniel Beal also had an RBI single.

SOCCER

WORLD CUP QUALIFYING: The United States’ opening World Cup qualifier against El Salvador will be played in San Salvador, where the government has banned spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic.

FIFA and CONCACAF, the North and Central American and Caribbean governing body, said Monday the Sept. 2 match will kick off at 10:05 p.m.

The U.S. will host Canada on Sept. 5 at Nashville, Tennessee and will play Honduras at San Pedro Sula.

The following month, the U.S. hosts Jamaica at Austin, Texas, on Oct. 7, plays Panama in Panama City on Oct. 10 and hosts Costa Rica at Columbus, Ohio, on Oct. 13.

With the lifting on Canadian government travel restrictions, Canada will play its first three home qualifiers of the final round at Toronto’s BMO Field: vs. Honduras on Sept. 2, vs. El Salvador on Sept. 8 and vs. Panama on Oct. 13.

MLS: Javier Pérez, who took over as Toronto’s interim head coach after Chris Armas was fired July 4, will remain in charge of the Major League Soccer team for the rest of the season.

Toronto has lost just once in seven games (2-1-4) under Pérez heading into Saturday’s match against the visiting New England Revolution.

Toronto remains last in the 27-team league and is nine points out of a playoff position in the Eastern Conference, with six teams between it and Columbus, which holds the last postseason spot.

PREMIER LEAGUE: US forward Josh Sargent completed his move to English Premier League club Norwich by signing a four-year contract.

The 21-year-old Sargent arrives from German team Werder Bremen, where he had played since turning professional in 2018.

Sargent scored seven goals in 35 games for Bremen last season, before the team was relegated from the Bundesliga. He netted two more goals in two matches this season in division two.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Hornets believe Coach James Borrego can turn things around in Charlotte.

The Hornets announced they’ve signed Borrego to a multiyear contract extension. Length and financial terms of the deal were not released. He had one year remaining on his contract before the extension.

Borrego is 95-124 in three seasons with the Hornets, but has given team owner Michael Jordan enough confidence that things are moving in the right direction. The Hornets were 33-39 last year and lost to the Indiana Pacers in the play-in game.

HOCKEY

NHL: The New York Rangers locked up their goaltender of the future by agreeing to re-sign Igor Shesterkin to a four-year contract.

The 25-year-old Shesterkin was a restricted free agent who went 16-14-3 last season in taking over the starting duties following Henrik Lundqvist’s departure.

Terms of Shesterkin’s deal weren’t announced, but both The New York Post and TSN.ca reported the contract was worth $22.666 million. The amount would make Shesterkin’s annual average salary of $5.666 million the highest awarded to an NHL goalie in his second contract, and ahead of Sergei Bobrovsky, who made $5.625 million per year over a two-year deal he signed with Columbus in 2013.

• The Philadelphia Flyers re-signed goalie Carter Hart to a three-year, $11.9 million deal.

The 22-year-old Hart is coming off a season in which he struggled maintaining the starter’s job in his third season with the team.

• The Washington Capitals re-signed goalie Ilya Samsonov to a one-year, $2 million contract.

The 24-year-old Samsanov went 13-4-1 with two shutouts, and lost all three playoff starts in playing behind starter Vitek Vanecek last season. Samsanov was pegged to take over the starting duties this year before the Capitals re-acquired Vanecek in a trade with the expansion Seattle Kraken last month.

• Finnish forward Janne Kuokkanen has signed a two-year contract to return to the New Jersey Devils.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald said the 23-year-old restricted free agent will earn $1.6 million this season and more than $2 million in 2022-23.

• Longtime Chicago Blackhawks radio analyst Troy Murray says he has cancer.

Murray said he wanted “to let everyone know of the challenge that I’m currently facing.” He said he is confident he will beat the disease and looks forward “to being in the booth calling Blackhawk games in front of the most passionate and energetic fans in all of hockey.”

TENNIS

BNP PARIBAS OPEN: The BNP Paribas Open featuring the men’s and women’s combined tennis tours will expand the men’s event from one week to two when it returns in October after a 2 1/2-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be played Oct. 4-17 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

The first-ever fall edition of the tournament was already scheduled to include a 96-player singles draw and 32-team doubles draw, and now the men’s event will have the same size fields.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Arizona State has placed two more assistant football coaches on paid administrative leave amidst an ongoing NCAA investigation into the program’s recruiting.

Prentice Gill and Chris Hawkins were the two assistants put on leave, an Arizona State official confirmed. The school did not give a reason for the decision and said it wouldn’t have further comment.

The pair joins tight ends coach Adam Breneman, who was put on paid leave in late July. Gill is Arizona State’s receivers coach and assistant recruiting coordinator while Hawkins is the defensive backs coach.

