The pandemic forced the cancellation of the St. Peter’s Italian Bazaar in 2020, but the 2021 version is set for later this week and volunteers are needed to bake, decorate and package thousands of cookies for the annual fundraiser

The cookie bake is set for Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 10-11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parish hall at 72 Federal St.

“It’s a way to give back and help our parish stay strong,” said Nancy Taliento-Goodwin, a parishioner at St. Peter Church for more than 60 years. “We now have multiple generations working on the cookie bake. It’s a way to have the younger generations start to volunteer. If they volunteer with the church, which they are a part of, then they will look beyond that and volunteer in the community.”

The 2021 St. Peter’s Italian Bazaar will take place Friday, Aug. 13, and Saturday, Aug. 14, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day and include food booths, a kids’ scavenger hunt and performances by the Jim Ciampi Band on Friday and The Carmine Band on Saturday.

The bazaar, according to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, “proudly celebrates the heritage, family, and faith of a special community” and is held in mid-August “to commemorate the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Feast of Saint Rocco.”

The event dates back to 1925 and serves as a fundraiser for the parish.

To volunteer, contact Ann-Marie at [email protected] or Sal at [email protected]. For more information, call (207) 773-7746.

