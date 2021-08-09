Topsham Fair

Tuesday to Saturday. Topsham Fairgrounds, Fairgrounds Road, $15. topshamfair.net

Topsham Fair has been going strong for 167 years, so organizers know how to put on one heck of a fair. Pick your day and your posse and make it happen. The midway is packed with carnival rides, and there will be every type of fair food you can think of and endless amounts of livestock, live entertainment, harness racing, demolition derbies and all sorts of other activities that add up to a terrific time in Topsham.

‘The Spitfire Grill’

8 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, 2 p.m. on Thursday. Through Aug. 28. Hackmatack Playhouse, 583 School St., Berwick, $30, $25 seniors, $15 kids and students 20 and younger. Hackmatack.org.

Hackmatack Playhouse presents the sentimental and humorous musical about a community working together toward a fresh start. “The Spitfire Grill” stars Mary Lou Bagley as Hannah and Mai Hartwich as Percy. The show features the song “Come Alive Again,” and you’ll come to know and love diner owner Hannah and a young ex-convict named Percy, who gets hired as a waitress. Themes of forgiveness and redemption shine brightly.

‘Taproots’ Opening Reception

5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Art Gallery at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. chocolatechurcharts.org.

The Chocolate Church Arts Center gallery presents the show “Taproots” featuring the work of Rebecca Goodale and Christopher Patch, with an opening reception on Friday. The show explores art that is based in printmaking and reveals itself in books, sculpture, collage and painting. “Taproots” runs through Sept. 25 and the gallery is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

St. Peter’s Church Italian Bazaar

5 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Outside St. Peter’s Church, 72 Federal St., Portland. On Facebook.

There won’t be grease pole climbing this year but there are still several tasty reasons to attend the St. Peter’s Church Italian Bazaar. The annual bazaar is a wonderful gathering of old friends and new, and you don’t need to be Italian to get your fill of culinary delights. From sausage with peppers and onions to pasta and meatballs to pizza, there are plenty of ways to feel satiated. Don’t forget your sweet tooth, as there will be more Italian cookies than you’ve ever likely seen in one place at one time. There will also be live entertainment. Mama mia!

