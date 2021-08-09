No incumbents are running for Portland City Council this fall, creating an opening for an energized progressive and Democratic Socialist movement to potentially capture a third of the council seats in Maine’s largest city.

Spencer Thibodeau said Monday that he will not seek re-election for the District 2 seat, becoming the third sitting councilor to bow out of the November elections. Councilors Belinda Ray and Nicholas Mavodones had previously announced they would not run for re-election.

Thibodeau, a 33-year-old real estate attorney, took out nomination papers last month, but said he decided over the weekend that he didn’t have the energy for another campaign or another three-year term on the council. He is finishing his sixth year as a councilor and ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2019, finishing second behind Mayor Kate Snyder and ahead of incumbent Ethan Strimling.

Thibodeau said he “agonized” over the decision in recent weeks. He said “six years feels like decades” as the city has hopped from one crisis and controversy to the next, and he decided he wanted to step away to focus his energy on other things.

“It takes a lot of time to do this job right,” he said. “I think over the next few years of my life I want to focus on my personal life and just taking the next steps in that capacity instead of serving. It’s been an adventure of a lifetime. It’s been the greatest job I’ve ever had, but I think this is the right decision.”

The announcement marks another opportunity for progressives, who have strung together a series of recent electoral victories. Open races for a one third of the seats on the nine-member council could push the city’s policies further to the left if that momentum continues into the fall.

Portland is one of the most progressives communities in the state, but activists have criticized councilors and staff as being too conservative when it comes to school spending and not doing enough to slow gentrification and address racial and economic disparities.

Neither councilors nor school board members are subject to term limits in Portland, and it has not been unusual for the council to have one or more members with decades of experience. However, with three incumbents bowing out, the remaining council will be relatively young, in terms of experience. Councilor Pious Ali is in his fifth year, following by Mayor Snyder and Councilor Tae Chong, who are in their second years. Councilors Mark Dion, April Fournier and Andrew Zarro were all elected last fall.

Since Strimling’s defeat, the Maine Democratic Socialists of America have successfully advocated for a charter commission and helped elect a slate of candidates in June who see the commission as an opportunity to increase the power of the elected mayor, increase the size and pay of the council and address racial equity and justice issues. Last fall, they passed four out of five citizen referendums, boosting the minimum wage to $15 an hour in the coming years, enacting a “Green New Deal for Portland” and passing tenant protections, such as rent control.

Also in the fall of 2020, Fournier, A DSA member, won an at-large seat over Justin Costa, a two-term councilor representing District 4.

Both council seats representing the Portland peninsula are up for grabs this November, as well as an at-large seat representing the entire city. All three of the incumbents stated different reasons for stepping aside.

Belinda Ray announced in May that she would not seek a third term as the District 2 councilor because she was taking a new job as director of strategic partnerships at the Greater Portland Council of Governments, a regional planning agency with 25 due-paying member municipalities that distributes federal planning and transportation funding throughout York and Cumberland County.

And Nicholas Mavodones announced in late June that he would not seek re-election after 30 years as an elected official, including 24 years on the council.

None of the incumbents expressed concerns about challengers from the political left as part of their decision.

Like Mavodones, however, Thibodeau has faced criticism from progressive groups. The real estate attorney suggested that the increasing intensity of local politics discourages many people from running.

“The city’s greatest challenge is creating an atmosphere where good people feel that they can step up and run for office and not have their personal lives or their work lives come into question all the time,” he said. “We have allowed ourselves to creep into things I don’t think are fair game. I think we have got a little work to do there.”

Prospective candidates can begin turning in their nomination papers today. District candidates need at least 75 signatures and at-large candidates need at lest 300. The deadline is Aug. 23.

Three people have taken out nomination papers for the at large seat: Travis Curran, Roberto Rodriguez, and Brandon Mazer.

Five people have taken out papers for the District 1 seat, representing the East End and islands: David Aceto, Mark Foster, Sarah Michniewicz, Spencer Rust, and Anna Trevorrow.

So far, only one other person — Victoria Pelletier — has taken out papers for the District 2 seat, representing the West End and Parkside.

Thibodeau said he was not ruling out another run for elected office at some point in the future.

“There are exciting things happening in Maine over the next couple years and I plan to be a part of it,” Thibodeau said.

