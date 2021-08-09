What started as one umbrella cover tacked to her kitchen wall 25 years ago has turned into the only museum of its kind in the world for Umbrella Cover Museum founder and curator Nancy 3. Hoffman.

To commemorate the milestone and the more than 2,000 covers on display at 62 Island Ave. on Peaks Island, the Umbrella Cover Museum will team up with the Peaks Island Lions Club for a Wearable Art Challenge and Fashion Show from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 17 at Greenwood Garden.

Clothing designers will use 25 red umbrella covers donated by Travelers Insurance and up to two square yards of fabric to create one of a kind outfits. Judges will select winners in a variety of categories and there will be the ever popular People’s Choice award.

Music will be provided by the Maine Squeeze Accordion Ensemble beginning at 5:45 p.m.

For more information contact Hoffman at [email protected] or 939-0301.

