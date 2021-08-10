Art

Through Aug. 27

Madeline Wikler – Fluid Acrylics, Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton.

Aug. 29

Plein air painting, live music and museum tours, hosted by Bridgton Historical Society, Gallery 302, and Loon Echo Land Trust at Narramissic Historical Farm, South Bridgton, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., see facebook.com/events/520309642591975.

Through Aug. 30

“On the Line: Juried Student Exhibition 2021” by University of Southern Maine at Gorham students, online slideshow at usm.maine.edu/gallery.

Ongoing

Third Thursday Artmart, 7 p.m. via Facebook live, hosted by Gallery 302, showcasing visual and 3D artwork. Visit the gallery’s Facebook page for details.

Film

Ongoing

Bridgton Twin Drive-In Theater, 383 Portland Road, showtimes on Facebook.

Pride’s Corner Drive-In, 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302), Westbrook, showtimes on Facebook.

Museums

Ongoing

1789 Marrett House, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. first and third Saturdays through Oct. 16, 40 Ossipee Trail East, Standish. $7-$15, historicnewengland.org.

Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday to Oct. 9, 121 Main St., Bridgton, masks required, 647-2828.

Music

Vallee Square Concert Series, 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2, Vallee Square Outside Dining Park, Westbrook. downtownwestbrook.com.

Aug. 13

Rick Watson & Todd King, 6 p.m. at Lenny’s, 1274 Bridgton Road (Route 302), Westbrook.

Aug. 14

The Cover Tones Live on The Songo River Queen II, 7-9 p.m., 841 Roosevelt Trail, Naples. $25, eventbrite.com.

Bruce Marshall, 6 p.m. at Lenny’s, 1274 Bridgton Road (Route 302), Westbrook.

Ongoing

Grand Central Wine Bar, 7 Railroad Ave., Gorham, live music 5-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. grandcentralwinebar.com.

Naples Village Green concerts, 6-7 p.m. Sundays to Aug. 29.

Saccarappa Summer Concert Series at Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Westbrook, 7 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 20. Suggested donation $10, with all proceeds going to the musicians.

Tuesday series at Riverbank Park, Westbrook, 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 31.

Thursday and Friday Night Music Series, 7-9:30 p.m. Thursdays and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Bridge St., Westbrook.

Theater

“James and the Giant, Jr.,” 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20 and 21, Cumberland County Children’s Theatre at Stonehedge, 342 West Gray Road, Gray. Free, facebook.com.

“Willy Wonka Kids,” Aug. 12-15, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. Visit schoolhousearts.org for details.

