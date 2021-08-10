A fire destroyed most of a large barn that was attached to a farmhouse in Raymond on Tuesday afternoon, but the dwelling was mostly intact and no one was injured.

The fire on White House Farm Road, which is off Webbs Mills Road, was reported around 3 p.m. Police shut down Webbs Mills Road for several hours while firefighters from nine towns responded to the structure fire.

Firefighters rescued three dogs, Raymond Fire Chief Bruce Tupper said. Investigators from the State Fire Marshals’ Office were called in, but Tupper said the damage to the barn was so extensive that they might not be able to determine the cause.

Firefighters battled heat and humidity and several had to be treated for heat exhaustion. Crews were able to prevent the fire spreading from the barn to the attached farmhouse, which Tupper said should be livable with a few repairs. Most of the barn was destroyed. Fighting the fire was challenging because the closest water supply was about 2,000 feet away on Webbs Mills Road.

Tupper said the farmhouse was built in 1840.

