While Mainers have somewhat emerged from more than a year of pandemic hibernation, significant federal and state economic investment is still on deck, aimed at a full and broad recovery in the short term and a vibrant and thriving economy in the longer term. Maine Venture Fund, the state’s investment fund for scaling ambitious startup companies, has an opportunity to be a primary force in that effort.

We anticipate expanding the breadth and depth of our impact through collaboration with our existing partners and new partners to serve a more diverse set of company founders and stages.

For our own part, the Maine Venture Fund board recently appointed its first African American board chair, Brien Walton, who brings an extensive background in leveraging federal funding for local economic impact. My own history with Maine Venture Fund began two years ago after growing up in Vermont and then building my professional career in California, where I led teams at a variety of startups in the clean technology sector, earning an MBA from the Tuck School of Business along the way.

As of July, I am humbled to now be leading the fund as managing director. My predecessor and mentor, John Burns, has stepped away as managing director and into a part-time role after 21 years of capable leadership. I look forward to building on John’s legacy in league with my team, our board, our partners and the intrepid entrepreneurs who are pioneering Maine’s bright future.

Joe Powers

managing director, Maine Venture Fund

Portland

