Having recently attended the Maine Marimba Ensemble concert in South Portland’s Mill Creek Park with my wife, I’d like to thank the city of South Portland for arranging the performance.
The music of a very talented band was thoroughly enjoyed by a diverse audience of all ages and races. Seeing so many people dancing outdoors on a warm summer evening to this irresistible African percussion music was a wonderful antidote to this time of unpredictable weather, politics and a pandemic that won’t go away quietly.
Sam Beal
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record Opinion
Guest column: Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust connects people to nature
-
Times Record
Ron Chase: Bike trails are the way to travel
-
Opinion
Commentary: Getting information right is crucial to solving the border crisis
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: Thank you Avian Haven; When supression is not suppression
-
Times Record Opinion
Guest column: Boredom bites
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.