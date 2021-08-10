Having recently attended the Maine Marimba Ensemble concert in South Portland’s Mill Creek Park with my wife, I’d like to thank the city of South Portland for arranging the performance.

The music of a very talented band was thoroughly enjoyed by a diverse audience of all ages and races. Seeing so many people dancing outdoors on a warm summer evening to this irresistible African percussion music was a wonderful antidote to this time of unpredictable weather, politics and a pandemic that won’t go away quietly.

Sam Beal

Portland

