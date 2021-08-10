The Boston Celtics filled a need at point guard – and for the price, it’s looking like a value deal.

According to multiple reports, Boston has agreed to a one-year contract with Dennis Schroder, who quickly confirmed the news on Instagram, sending out a message that he’s ready to join the Celtics.

“I’m proud to announce that for the 2021-22 season I’ll be playing with the Boston Celtics!” Schroder wrote on Instagram. “This one of the best franchises in NBA history and it will be a honour to put on the green and white and do what I love! I’m going out there every night and leaving it all on the floor for the city!! Who’s ready!?”

The Celtics needed another point guard after trading Kemba Walker earlier in the offseason. Schroder’s contract is only for the $5.9 million taxpayer mid-level exception, according to a source, which is a huge benefit for the Celtics because it is not the full $9.5 million mid-level exception, which offers more financial flexibility.

The contract should be a benefit for both sides. The Celtics get a talented player for only one year and don’t have to commit any long-term money. Schroder gets a prove-it deal after reportedly turning down an $84 million extension from the Lakers.

Schroder should be an intriguing fit on the Celtics. But he’ll get plenty of playing time, which is what he needs to hit next summer’s free agency with momentum.

WARRIORS: Free agent forward Andre Iguodala is returning to the Golden State Warriors, whom he helped win the 2015 championship on his way to becoming the NBA finals MVP.

Iguodala signed a one-year contract for the veteran minimum of $2,642,000.

After the Heat declined his $15 million team option last week, Iguodala will reunite with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson and newly crowned Olympic gold medalist Draymond Green under Coach Steve Kerr.

The 37-year-old Iguodala is a respected veteran who has meant so much to Golden State, with whom he won three titles between 2013 and 2019 before spending the past two seasons with Miami. Playing 413 regular-season games with 84 starts for the Warriors, he has averaged 7.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.08 steals in 26.7 minutes. He also has shined in 104 postseason games and has made the fourth-most playoff appearances in franchise history.

NETS: Brooklyn signed veteran Australian guard Patty Mills.

The NBA team did not disclose terms of the deal for the free agent, who has appeared in 739 career games across 12 NBA seasons with the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers. He has averaged 8.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

This past season with the Spurs, the 32-year-old Mills appeared in 68 games and averaged 10.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists, hitting a career-high 161 3-pointers.

