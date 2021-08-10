BEREA, Ohio — Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett is dealing with a hamstring injury and could miss some time.

Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t provide any specifics on Garrett’s injury, but said he’ll be held out of Tuesday’s practice and is day-to-day going forward.

The Browns play their exhibition opener on Saturday in Jacksonville. Stefanski would not say if Garrett will be able to go, adding “we’ll talk about who’s playing, that plan, later in the week.”

The 25-year-old Garrett missed two games last season after contracting the COVID-19 virus. He struggled with his breathing after returning, and finished with 12 sacks in 14 games. However, Garrett only had three sacks in his last seven games.

To this point, Garrett had been having a strong training camp, and the Browns are excited about pairing him up front with Jadeveon Clowney, who signed a one-year, free-agent contract with Cleveland.

While Garrett is sidelined for an indeterminate period, starting middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. returned on a limited basis after missing a week with a knee injury.

PACKERS: MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers probably won’t appear in any of Green Bay’s three preseason games as the Packers look to get 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love as much work as possible.

Packers Coach Matt LaFleur said that Love will play the majority of the Packers’ preseason opener Saturday against the Houston Texans and that Kurt Benkert also would get some snaps.

LaFleur then was asked whether Rodgers would play at all in the preseason.

“I would say most likely not,” LaFleur replied.

Green Bay hosts the New York Jets on Aug. 21 and visits Buffalo on Aug. 28 in its other two preseason games.

BRONCOS: Drew Lock will start the Broncos’ exhibition opener, not because of anything he’s done at training camp, but because he’s been in Denver longer than Teddy Bridgewater.

Coach Vic Fangio said that Lock will start at Minnesota on Saturday night following a pair of joint practices with the Vikings and Bridgewater will start the following weekend at Seattle.

Asked why he’s giving Lock the start in Minneapolis, Fangio said, “the same reason we gave him the first team snap in the first practice. No big deal.”

Fangio gave Lock the first snaps last month because he’s the incumbent, having spent two seasons in Denver.

Bridgewater was acquired from Carolina in April.

