When Aaron Moore was a student at Noble High School in North Berwick, his guidance counselor asked him to plan out his life over the next 15 to 20 years. So Moore wrote that someday he was going to be the athletic director at Noble.

And now he is.

Moore, 29, was hired to be the Knights’ new athletic director, replacing Aaron Watson, who moved over to Brunswick High this summer.

“I have been relentless in my pursuit of that goal,” said Moore. “I have worked in maintenance here, I have worked in the classroom setting, now I’m working in administration. I haven’t worked in food service or transportation, but my career isn’t over yet, so we’ll see.

“It’s a crazy, full-circle thing, I guess. I’ve spent my entire career here and I plan to be here a long time.”

Moore, who graduated from Noble in 2009, was the assistant athletic director last year. He was one of 27 candidates for the position, a strong, diverse field that included several out-of-state candidates, according to MSAD 60 Superintendent Audra Beauvais.

His experience in the system, especially last year in helping the Knights navigate through a school year impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, was a factor in his hiring, said Beauvais.

“All of the things Aaron has done in our educational system and his experiences here have led him to applying for this position,” said Beauvais, noting he has worked in the maintenance department, worked on the playing fields, overseen in-house suspensions and built relationships with the students.

“And he did a great job last year with all the COVID pieces, all those moving parts with the MPA and the guidelines, on top of it. We really have a lot of trust and confidence in his skill set and what he will bring to our program.”

Moore played three sports while at Noble: wrestling, basketball and baseball. He also coached those sports at Noble Middle School. After graduating, he attended Thomas College, where he received a bachelor’s degree in sports management. Then he got his master’s degree in athletic administration from Endicott College, where he is still taking classes toward a doctorate in educational leadership.

Watson, who was at Noble since 2018, said Moore is well positioned to succeed at Noble.

“Aaron is driven and he’s motivated to do what’s best for the students,” said Watson. “He’s got some good energy and I think that’s going to behoove him. He’s got the energy and the passion. And he certainly knows Noble.”

Moore certainly knows the expectations of the community.

“I feel I can bring just a strong sense of leadership,” he said. “Where I’m an alumni from the school, I want to sustain the culture we’ve created here. This community is a great community. I want to put the emphasis on the school climate, to make athletics a positive experience for students, create that positive climate that athletics bring to a school and its students.”

Practices for fall sports begin on Monday.

“It’s so great to finally get back on the fields, to see the lines on the fields and the goals set up,” he said. “It’s almost like a fresh start this year, after everything we went through last year.”

