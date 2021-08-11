The Waterboro man whose car struck and killed a man and boy waiting outside a local restaurant late last month was arrested Wednesday on a warrant charging him with two counts of manslaughter, York County Sheriff William L. King Jr. said.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office went to the home of Charles Stoddard, 64, around 2:30 p.m. and took him into custody. He is being held at the York County Jail on $50,000 cash bail, King said.

Stoddard’s 2003 Oldsmobile Alero left the highway about 9 a.m. July 31 and struck the marquee of the Cozi Corner Cafe, 199 Sokokis Trail, before hitting Mark Schepis, 45, and Luke D. Stephenson, 12, both of Waterboro. Schepis and Stephenson, who were sitting on a curb by the sign while waiting to get into the restaurant, were not related. They knew each other and had been waiting outside with their families.

Schepis and Stephenson were pronounced dead at the scene.

Stoddard’s vehicle also struck a Ford F-150 driven and owned by Mark Tuttle, of Porter, who was not injured, as he was attempting to leave the parking lot. Following the crash, Stoddard was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

Family members said Schepis loved his work and commuted each day from his home in Waterboro to his job as director of support operations for Bottomline Technologies in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, where he had been employed for more than 20 years. Bottomline provides payment, invoice and document automation solutions to institutions around the world.

Stephenson was the son of David and Jami Stephenson of Waterboro. He had a sister named Paige and a dog named Moose, according to his obituary.

King said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon that additional charges are expected to be filed against Stoddard, including aggravated reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon (vehicle), aggravated operating a motor vehicle under the influence causing a fatality, as well as possession of a Schedule W drug.

Officers from the Saco, Old Orchard Beach, and Windham police departments helped the York County Sheriff’s Office with its investigation into the fatal crash.

