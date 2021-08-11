MINNEAPOLIS — Rookie Bailey Ober shut out the White Sox into the sixth inning, Jorge Polanco homered and the last-place Minnesota Twins took another series from a playoff contender, beating Chicago 1-0 on Wednesday.

Minnesota took 2 of 3 from AL Central-leading Chicago after winning 3 of 4 at Houston, which leads the AL West.

Caleb Thielbar (4-0), Juan Minaya and Alex Colome worked 3 2/3 hitless innings in relief of Ober, with Colome getting the last three outs for his seventh save in 11 chances.

Jose Ruiz (1-2) allowed Polanco’s homer in the sixth, his lone inning of relief. Reynaldo Lopez threw three scoreless innings as an opener for the White Sox

NOTES

WHITE SOX: The Chicago White Sox placed left-hander Carlos Rodon on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder fatigue.

Rodon was headed back to Chicago to receive further testing. Chicago Manager Tony La Russa said the team made the move to the injured list based on Rodon’s complaints of soreness and fatigue in his throwing shoulder.

Rodon is 9-5 with a 2.38 ERA in 19 starts this season and was an All-Star for the first time in his career. Right-handed reliever Matt Foster was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

Rodon was scheduled to start Thursday’s Field of Dreams game in Iowa against the Yankees. La Russa altered his starting rotation as a result, pushing Lance Lynn back a day to start Thursday.

