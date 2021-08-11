Joseph Lincoln Moody 1940 – 2021 CHELMSFORD, Mass. – Joseph Lincoln Moody, 81, passed away peacefully at home in Chelmsford, Mass. on August 5, 2021, after a long illness. He was surrounded by his beloved wife, Betsy, and their four children. Joe was born on Feb. 12, 1940, in Brunswick. He was the third son of the late Orville and Evelyn (Ransom) Moody. He married Betsy Blackstone on June 9, 1962, enjoying 59 wonderful years together. Early in life he started TrusTbuilt Services working as a building contractor and later taught Industrial Arts at Brunswick Middle School. Joe’s most significant work came as he faithfully served his Savior, Jesus Christ, at New England Frontier Camp in Lovell where he spent 29 years working as the camp manager. During his time there he mentored many boys and young men, giving them a great example of servant leadership. Joe’s dedication to the local community was seen in his involvement as a founding member of both the Lovell Recreation Department and Faith Community Church. Joe was a beloved father, father-in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather who loved a good (or even corny) joke and was rarely without a smile. He taught his family and so many about carpentry, model rockets, cribbage, games, puzzles and more. Joe is survived by his children Roberta Johnson, Susan Moody, Brian Moody, and Rebekah Riley; daughter-in-law Kathi Moody, son-in-law Rob Riley; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and seven nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Bill Moody and is survived by his brother, Phil Moody. A Celebration of life will be held at New England Frontier Camp in Lovell on Saturday, August 21 at 2 p.m. Directions can be found at http://www.nefc.org . Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., Chelmsford, Mass. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to New England Frontier Camp.

Guest Book