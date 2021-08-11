Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon. 8/16 6:30 p.m. School Board Town Hall/Zoom

Tues. 8/17 7 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 8/19 6 p.m. Fort Williams Park Committee

Thur. 8/19 6:30 p.m. Energy Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Wed. 8/18 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom

Thur. 8/19 4 p.m. Ordinance Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon. 8/16 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Community Center

Tues. 8/17 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 8/18 7:30 a.m. Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee

Wed. 8/18 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee

Wed. 8/18 6 p.m. Skate Park Advisory Committee Community Center

Thur. 8/19 10 a.m. Board of Health

Thur. 8/19 11:30 a.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee

Thur. 8/19 6:30 p.m. Waste Reduction Committee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

