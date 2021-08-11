Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon.  8/16  6:30 p.m.  School Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Tues.  8/17  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  8/19  6 p.m.  Fort Williams Park Committee

Thur.  8/19  6:30 p.m.  Energy Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Wed.  8/18  7 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  8/19  4 p.m.  Ordinance Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  8/16  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Community Center

Tues.  8/17  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  8/18  7:30 a.m.  Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee

Wed.  8/18  5 p.m.  Economic Development Committee

Wed.  8/18  6 p.m.  Skate Park Advisory Committee  Community Center

Thur.  8/19  10 a.m.  Board of Health

Thur.  8/19  11:30 a.m.  Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee

Thur.  8/19  6:30 p.m.  Waste Reduction Committee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

