Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Mon. 8/16 6:30 p.m. School Board Town Hall/Zoom
Tues. 8/17 7 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 8/19 6 p.m. Fort Williams Park Committee
Thur. 8/19 6:30 p.m. Energy Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Wed. 8/18 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 8/19 4 p.m. Ordinance Committee
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 8/16 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Community Center
Tues. 8/17 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 8/18 7:30 a.m. Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee
Wed. 8/18 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee
Wed. 8/18 6 p.m. Skate Park Advisory Committee Community Center
Thur. 8/19 10 a.m. Board of Health
Thur. 8/19 11:30 a.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee
Thur. 8/19 6:30 p.m. Waste Reduction Committee
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
-
