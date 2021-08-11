BASEBALL

Tristan Lucier went 4 for 5 with five RBI and four runs scored as North Manchester/Hooksett Little League, the New Hampshire state champion, eliminated Maine champion Saco/Dayton from the New England Regional with a 19-1 win Wednesday at Bristol, Connecticut.

Calen Lucier and Tyler Chauvette each homered for North Manchester, which avenged a 5-0 loss to Saco/Dayton on the opening day of the tournament on Sunday.

Saco/Dayton’s only run came in the third inning when Colton Cross singled home Quinn Cook. The Maine champs finished 2-2.

DOUBLE-A: The Portland Sea Dogs rallied from an early two-run deficit to beat the Somerset Patriots 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader but then were shut out in the second game, losing 3-0 at Bridgewater, New Jersey.

The split leaves the second-place Sea Dogs 1 1/2 games behind Somerset in the Northeast Division in Double-A Northeast.

The Patriots scored twice in the first inning of the opener, but Portland scored a run in the third, fourth and fifth innings. Portland’s go-ahead run was scored on an RBI groundout by Triston Casas.

Cameron Cannon was 2 for 4 for the Sea Dogs, who got home runs from Grant Williams and Tyreque Reed.

In the second game, Hayden Wesneski threw a four-hit shutout. He walked one and struck out seven. Chase Illig hit a two-run double for the Patriots in the fourth inning.

BASKETBALL

NBA: The Detroit Pistons signed guards Cory Joseph, Frank Jackson and Rodney McGruder.

Detroit acquired Joseph after sending guard Delon Wright to Sacramento in March and he averaged 12 points in 19 games for them last season. Joseph has averaged seven points a game over 10 seasons with San Antonio, Indiana, Toronto, the Kings and Pistons.

Jackson averaged a career-high 9.8 points over 40 games with the Pistons. He has scored nearly eight points a game over three seasons with New Orleans and Detroit.

McGruder averaged 5.7 points in 16 games last season in Detroit. He has scored almost six points a game over five seasons with Miami, the Los Angeles Clippers and Pistons.

• The Chicago Bulls finalized a sign-and-trade deal with the San Antonio Spurs for high-scoring small forward DeMar DeRozan.

DeRozan agreed last week to a three-year, $85 million contract. Chicago sent veteran forwards Thaddeus Young and Al-Farouq Aminu, a protected first-round draft pick and two second-round draft picks to the Spurs.

• Reggie Jackson is returning to the Los Angeles Clippers after helping the team reach the Western Conference finals for the first time.

The team announced the re-signing of the free-agent point guard.

Jackson averaged 10.7 points, 3.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds last season, shooting a career-high 43% from 3-point range.

He elevated his game in the playoffs, averaging 17.8 points, 3.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds as Kawhi Leonard missed the team’s final eight games with a partially torn ACL. Jackson shot 41% from 3-point range and a career-best 48% from the field. He ranked second in the league in total 3-pointers made with 58 during the playoffs, when he started 17 of 19 games.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Winnipeg Jets avoided arbitraton and signed defenseman Neal Pionk to a four-year contract worth roughly $23.5 million.

The 26-year-old Pionk will earn about $5.8 million per year, the team said in a statement.

• The Florida Panthers signed newly acquired forward Sam Reinhart to a three-year contract.

The 25-year-old Reinhart was a restricted free agent, and acquired by the Panthers in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres last month. Sportsnet.ca reported Reinhart’s contract has an annual average salary of $6.5 million.

GOLF

AWARDS: Justin Rose of England has been selected to receive the Payne Stewart Award, one of the premier awards on the PGA Tour that recognizes character, sportsmanship and a commitment to charity.

The award is named after the three-time major champion who died in a private plane accident in 1999, four months after he won the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 and a month after a U.S. victory in the Ryder Cup.

Rose, a former U.S. Open champion and Olympic gold medalist, and his wife, Kate, have established a foundation geared toward feeding and educating children. Most recently, they created the Rose Ladies Series to provide women playing opportunities when the Ladies European Tour and other circuits shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He will be presented the award on Aug. 31 at a ceremony in Atlanta the week of the Tour Championship.

COLLEGES

NCAA: The NCAA said its long investigation of the Baylor sexual assault scandal would result in nothing more than probation and other relatively minor sanctions because the egregious, “unacceptable” behavior at the heart of the case did not violate its rules.

The NCAA ruling came more than five years after the scandal rocked the world’s largest Baptist university, leading to the firing of successful football coach Art Briles and the departure of athletic director Ian McCaw and school president Ken Starr.

TENNIS

NATIONAL BANK OPEN: Wimbledon quarterfinalist Felix Auger-Aliassime and countryman Denis Shapovalov were ousted from the National Bank Open in their native Canada.

Auger-Aliassime lost his first match, falling 7-5, 6-4 to Dusan Lajovic at Toronto. Shapovalov dropped a 6-1, 6-4 decision to American Frances Tiafoe.

Auger-Aliassime, who’s from Montreal, was the ninth seed in the tournament and had a bye into the second round. He was coming off an opening-round loss at the Tokyo Olympics.

Shapovalov came into the tournament as the No. 5 seed with a bye through the first round.

In the women’s event in Montreal, Canadian wild card Rebecca Marino continued her run by beating Paula Badosa 1-6, 7-5, 6-4.

The 30-year-old Marino upset No. 16 seed Madison Keys in the first round.

Marino will face Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Sabalenka, the tournament’s No. 1 seed, edged American wild card Sloane Stephens 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4.

HIGH SCHOOLS

FOOTBALL: A 16-year-old Nebraska high school football player died after a heat-related medical emergency at a practice.

Drake Geiger died Tuesday night after medics were called to South High School, where Geiger had collapsed on a practice field at 4:27 p.m., an Omaha Fire Department spokesman said.

Geiger had a pulse when medics arrived and was treated for heat exposure and taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where he died, Battalion Chief Scott Fitzgerald said.

An Omaha Public Schools spokeswoman said the district was investigating the events that led to Geiger’s death and had no further comment.

TRACK & FIELD

OBIT: Former NCAA national champion sprinter Cameron Burrell has died. He was 26.

The University of Houston, where he starred from 2013-2018, announced his death. The school said he died Monday but did not provide further details.

Burrell won the national title in the 100 meters in 2018 in Eugene, Oregon. He won a second national title with his team that season by running the anchor leg of the 4×100-meter relay.

Burrell was a three-time, first-team All-America in the 60-meter dash (2014, 2017-18) in the indoor season and earned first-team All-America honors three times (2016-2018) in the 100 on the outdoor schedule. He also was an All-America honoree as the anchor of the team’s 400-meter relay in 2014 and 2018.

He was on the 400 relay team that won gold at the World Junior Championships in 2012 and earned silver at the 2019 World Relays. He ran anchor on the United States relay team that won gold at the 2018 Athletics World Cup.

SOCCER

NWSL: The Washington Spirit said it has suspended former coach Richie Burke and will investigate accusations of his “verbal and emotional abuse” toward players.

The team said it was contacted by The Washington Post about an article posted online Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Spirit announced Burke had resigned as the club’s coach and would be re-assigned to its front office.

UEFA SUPER CUP: Brought on with seconds remaining in extra time, Kepa Arrizabalaga saved two spot kicks as Chelsea beat Villarreal 6-5 in a penalty shootout to win the UEFA Super Cup at Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel’s bold call paid off when Kepa dived to his right to keep out Raul Albiol in what proved to be the final kick of the shootout at Windsor Park. The Spanish goalie, who came on in the 119th minute in an apparent planned move, also saved a penalty from Aissa Mandi.

As Chelsea’s players sprinted from the halfway line to celebrate with Kepa, one of the first to reach him was Edouard Mendy – the goalkeeper who came off.

The match finished 1-1 after extra time, with Hakim Ziyech’s 27th-minute opener canceled out by Gerard Moreno in the 73rd for his record 83rd goal for Villarreal.

It is a second trophy for Chelsea under Tuchel, who led the team to the Champions League title in May – just four months after taking over. Villarreal was playing in the Super Cup as the Europa League champion, a tournament it won by beating Manchester United in a penalty shootout.

