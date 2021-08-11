WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Washington ruled that Donald Trump must disclose certain financial records held by his accounting firm Mazars in response to a subpoena from congressional Democrats.

But in an order on Wednesday, the judge stopped short of calling for the handover of all the financial records that Democrats have requested, saying that disclosure of some of the materials would raise separation-of-powers concerns. Instead Mazars will have to turn over largely records relating to Trump’s lease on the Old Post Office in Washington and certain emolument questions.

The ruling is one of several legal avenues that have been pursued to gain access to Trump’s financial records. Last month, the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel ruled that the Treasury Department must turn over tax returns to House Democrats, although that release will be subject to a court review. The Supreme Court ruled last year that Trump would have to turn over his returns to the Manhattan district attorney, who has been probing the former president and his businesses.

Wednesday’s order was the latest twist in a legal dispute that began two years ago when the Democrats issued a subpoena to Mazars for eight years of Trump’s financial information. Trump challenged the subpoena, and the case reached the Supreme Court last year.

The justices ruled 7-2 that congressional subpoenas seeking the president’s personal information must be “no broader than reasonably necessary” and ordered lower courts to determine whether the House’s request met a set of heightened standards.

