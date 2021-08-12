South Portland’s annual Art in the Park Show & Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Mill Creek Park.

The show will feature original art and photography from up to 170 artists, a food court from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and afternoon music. Admission is free.

​Show prizes will be announced at noon at the gazebo.

