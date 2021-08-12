NEW HIRES

Northeast Bank has announced that Bethany Belanger has joined the team as senior vice president, director of retail banking. Belanger will lead all nine banking centers and focus on enhancing customer relationships and driving new business. She has a versatile background in operations and a proven track record with increasing overall sales. Over the years, she has received numerous awards for her leadership and community involvement. Belanger lives in North Yarmouth and will be primarily based in the bank’s Portland office.

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center has introduced Dr. Beth Salyer to the Northern Light Women’s Health family. Salyer earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from Colby College and while serving in the Army, she earned her doctorate in medicine from the Uniformed Services University. Salyer has also completed an obstetrics and gynecology residency at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina, and is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology. In her free time, Salyer enjoys many outdoor activities, such as running, walking, hiking and fly fishing.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has named David Culp outreach and marketing specialist for the Maine District Office. Culp joins the SBA from the Maine National Guard, where he worked as a civilian employee. Previously, he had worked at the USDA Farm Service Agency, which supports small farmers and value-added food producers, and is a U.S. Navy veteran with 20 years of service. In his new role, Culp will be responsible for conducting training on SBA’s financial assistance, entrepreneurial development and contracting programs throughout Maine and working with local lenders to ensure small businesses have access to the financing they need.

Seven new professionals have joined the Sebago Technics team: Tanner Goodine joins as construction inspector/field engineer. Goodine graduated from the University of Maine with a degree in civil engineering and has experience in construction, project design and inspection. Zander Plescia joins as a survey technician. He is a graduate of the University of Maine with a degree in surveying engineering technology. Originally from Connecticut, he worked for a local survey firm for several years. Brian Cook was hired as a survey technician after recently graduating from the University of Maine with a degree in surveying engineering technology. Cook was the recipient of the Maine Society of Land Surveyors scholarship in 2021. Anna Biddle joins as environmental scientist/permitting specialist. Anna graduated from the University of Maine with a degree in natural resources and a concentration in soil and water sciences. She has more than 15 years of experience with the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service in Maine at increasing position levels. Biddle is a Maine-licensed soil scientist and nutrient management specialist. Jake Hunnewell joins as a civil engineer in the project delivery group. Hunnewell graduated cum laude from the University of Rhode Island with a degree and civil and environmental engineering. He has worked in construction, including perform inspection/quality control for paving. He grew up and resides in South Portland. Eleanor Roberts joins as a civil engineer. Roberts is a recent graduate of Northeastern University with a degree in civil engineering. She completed an internship with the Massachusetts DOT, inventorying crash locations using ArcGIS. Brian McMahon was hired as a landscape designer. McMahon is a recent graduate of the University of Rhode Island with a degree in landscape architecture and a minor in community planning. He is a Maine resident and interned with Sebago over the past winter break.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Portland resident Brian Curley, senior vice president, business practice leader, architectural & structural, of CHA Consulting Inc. has been re-elected to the board of directors of the Maine Real Estate & Development Association (MEREDA) after a two-year hiatus. He first joined the board in 2011 and served as a vice president, co-chairman of the conference committee, as well as a member of its executive committee. He was recognized with MEREDA’s President’s Award in both 2014 and 2016. Curley has more than 35 years of architectural experience specializing in corporate and interiors projects for colleges/universities, historic structures, housing, retail and corporate offices.

HONORS & AWARDS

The Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN) has recognized Heidi Cote for her excellence and advocacy with its 2021 Distinguished CEN Award. Cote, a clinical nurse III and clinical nurse coordinator at Maine Medical Center in Portland, was spotlighted along with all of BCEN’s 2021 nurse and organizational award winners during BCEN’s virtual “certibration” event. Nurses who earn the CEN designation have demonstrated advanced knowledge, expertise and clinical judgment across the entire body of emergency nursing knowledge for patients of all ages.

BUSINESS OPENINGS

Jess Fadale, owner of Portland Yoga Collective, a new downtown studio at 98 Cross St. N, Suite C, was ultimately spurred by the pandemic to take the entrepreneurial leap. Fadale’s decision was in line with millions of other Americans; nearly 4.3 million new business applications were filed in 2020, and this February there was a 40 percent increase in filings from February 2020, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Opening Portland Yoga Collective has long been a dream for Fadale, who has spent the last decade in sports marketing. Her professional career includes working at the New England Patriots during a Super Bowl winning season and more recently at Hudl, a global technology company providing video analysis and coaching tools for sports teams.

RETIREMENTS

Cathy Ramsdell will retire in September after serving for more than 18 years as the executive director of Friends of Casco Bay. Throughout her tenure, Ramsdell has been widely credited with securing Friends’ programmatic and financial foundation, relying on her career experience in accounting, marine ecology, and nonprofit organizational development. One of her most lasting impacts is the completion of the $1.5 million Climate Change and Casco Bay Fund for Technology, Monitoring, and Community Engagement. The fund has allowed Friends to upgrade its water quality monitoring equipment and launch an array of three continuous monitoring stations across the bay.

