The Boston Celtics aren’t completely finished upgrading their roster, though the numbers are starting to get more difficult. Dennis Schroder signed with Boston, meaning the Celtics have 16 players under contract for only 15 spots.

But if there’s a shakeup or trade in the future, they could make some room on the roster. And as reported during the opening of free agency, former fan favorite Isaiah Thomas could be in that conversation for a spot.

While there hasn’t been any actual movement, Thomas said he’s hopeful for a reunion.

“There’s a little talk about that,” Thomas said on the Jalen & Jacoby show. “I think the world wants that to happen because it only makes sense. If that opportunity presents itself, I know I can help that team, especially the young guys over there in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.”

Thomas, 32, recently made waves when he scored 81 points in a Pro-Am game, including an emotional moment caught on camera. Thomas later went on Twitter to say he didn’t show that moment so people can feel sorry for him, but instead to show “what it feels like to give everything you have to something you love and to see it slowly coming back where it’s suppose to be.”

The Celtics aren’t the only team to show interest in Thomas. The Lakers have inquired about his services, according to Marc Stein.

Thomas most played only three games in the NBA last season after signing a 10-day contract with the Pelicans, averaging 7.7 points, 1.7 assists and 1.3 rebounds.

It’s been a rough several seasons for Thomas since emerging as an MVP candidate with the Celtics. Injuries have derailed his career, sapping much of his explosiveness. But he’s still eyeing a comeback – and he’s hoping the Celtics are part of the equation.

“I know I can help,” Thomas said. “I’m just trying to present myself in a way that I can show teams that I’m healthy in any role that’s given to me. That’s all I’m doing. Hopefully that call comes and I’ll be ready to take it back to the top.”

CELTICS COACH Ime Udoka strongly hinted at the possibility that team president Brad Stevens is considering bringing in other veterans this week even though there currently isn’t any room on the roster.

“We wanted to add some veterans to the mix,” Udoka said about roster changes. “Obviously, we talk enough about Jaylen and Jayson. But bringing the right veterans in, whether it’s leadership, vocals, solidifying out lineups, whether it’s bench or starters. I think adding the right mix of veterans, it helped getting Al back. He’s a voice that everybody respects and then you bring in a guy like Josh Richardson and some of the other guys we’re looking at bringing in, I think it was more so a veteran mix to complement our younger guys.”

Boston has already added experienced veterans in Josh Richardson and Al Horford via trade and now Enes Kanter and Dennis Schroder in free agency (those signings aren’t official yet). However, there are still other areas of Boston’s roster that could use more experience and depth, particularly at the forward spots.

Stevens still has the ability to add players with the veteran’s minimum exception. The team also has a pair of trade exceptions ($9.7 million and $5 million) that could help them land a role player if a good fit is found.

The Celtics can have up to 20 players on their roster through the offseason and they only have 17 at the moment (including two-way player Sam Hauser).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous