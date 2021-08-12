PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper homered, Ian Kennedy escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies held off the Dodgers 2-1 on Thursday, ending Los Angeles’ four-game winning streak.

The Dodgers were denied their first sweep in Philadelphia since 2012. The Phillies, who began the day tied with Atlanta for first place in the NL East, salvaged the finale of the three-game series.

Harper hit his 21st homer and scored twice as the Phillies won with just four hits. The Philadelphia bullpen didn’t allow a hit in the final 4 2/3 innings, and the Dodgers finished with only three hits.

Kennedy walked Corey Seager with one out in the ninth and Cody Bellinger with two outs, then plunked pinch-hitter Will Smith in the arm to load the bases. Billy McKinney flied out to end the game.

METS 4, NATIONALS 1: Brandon Nimmo hit a three-run homer and drove in all the Mets’ runs, Marcus Stroman took a shutout into the sixth inning and New York won the first game of a doubleheader against visiting Washington.

The four RBI tied a career high for Nimmo, who homered in the second inning against Sean Nolin (0-1) and singled in the fourth to make it 4-0.

The Mets won for only the third time in 10 games, a stretch that saw them fall from first to third in the NL East.

Victor Robles hit an RBI double for depleted Washington, which traded away eight players at the deadline and dropped to 5-15 in its last 20 games.

Stroman (8-11) allowed one run and three hits in 5 1/3 innings to end a three-start losing streak. He struck out eight and walked two.

CARDINALS 7, PIRATES 6: Six St. Louis relievers combined to allow three runs in seven innings, Paul DeJong and Lars Nootbaar homered, and the Cardinals completed a three-game sweep in Pittsburgh.

The St. Louis bullpen was pressed into duty after starter Wade LeBlanc exited because of left elbow pain. He gave up three runs on three hits in two innings.

A pair of two-run homers for St. Louis in the fourth turned a two-run deficit into a two-run lead. DeJong sent a first-pitch curveball from JT Brubaker (4-12) into the left-field bleachers for his 16th homer, and pinch-hitter Nootbaar’s first major league homer made it 5-3.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS 17, INDIANS 0: Mitch Moreland homered twice, Chris Bassitt posted his AL-leading 12th win and visiting Oakland routed Cleveland for its seventh straight victory.

By the end, the only drama involved Matt Chapman, who walked in his first five plate appearances for Oakland. The remaining fans from the crowd of 16,559 on a sweltering afternoon were cheering for a record-tying sixth walk when he batted in the ninth inning, and expressed their disappointment after he struck out swinging against Blake Parker on a 1-2 pitch.

Bryce Harper, Jeff Bagwell and Jimmie Foxx share the major league mark of six walks in a game. Chapman became the first Oakland player since Mark McGwire in 1997 to walk five times.

Matt Canha and Starling Marte each drove in three runs and Chapman scored three times as the Athletics moved a season-high 18 games over .500, enjoying an easy day after rallying for late victories the previous two nights.

Bassitt (12-3) allowed three hits in six innings, striking out six and walking two. The right-hander has a nine-game road winning streak, tying Bob Welch’s club record set in 1989-90. Bassitt hasn’t lost away from home since Sept. 12, 2020.

