The town of Scarborough will host an open house at the Public Safety Building from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, to coincide with Summerfest from 6-10 p.m.

The open house, which had been delayed by COVID-19 restrictions, will include tours of the building and the police, fire and rescue equipment and light refreshments. A short ceremony at 6 p.m. will recognize the Public Safety Building Committee, contractors and design professionals involved in the project.

Summerfest food trucks will set up at 6 p.m. at the high school sports complex. Live music by Plush will begin at 7 p.m. and fireworks are scheduled for 9:15 p.m.

Parking will be available at the Public Safety Building in the employee parking lot on the lower level. Additional event parking will be available at the high school and Wentworth lots. Handicapped parking is available at the Public Safety Building main parking lot and on next to Wentworth Drive near the tennis courts. A shuttle service between the various lots and the two venues also will be provided.

